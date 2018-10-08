You have only about 24 hours to see this rare, smelly corpse flower at Sacramento State

One of the world’s rarest flowers is on view at Sacramento State University, but only until about Tuesday night. The university’s corpse flower started blossoming Monday morning, but it is expected to last only 24 to 36 hours.
The corpse flower is huge, growing up to 10 feet tall, 3 feet wide and 25 pounds. It is the largest flowering structure in the world. And it stinks. The sulfur-like smell attracts beetles and flies that pollinate the plant. It can take up to 10 years for a plant to flower.
The flowers are native to Sumatra, where it grows on limestone hills. The university’s corpse flower last bloomed in 2015.
