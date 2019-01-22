The largest home and garden show in California returns to Sacramento this month

The largest home and garden expo in California is returning to Cal Expo this month, with vendors and exhibits available for virtually any service or product a homeowner could need.
The 25th annual Northern California Home and Landscape Expo will be at Cal Expo from Friday to Sunday, with more than 1,000 vendors, exhibits, and workshops, along with the expo’s signature Landscape Showcase. The event is attended by more than 30,000 people annually.
This year, the expo is introducing the “California Pets Showcase,” a new building entirely dedicated to pets and pet supplies. According to the expo, there will be “swag bags” from Petsmart and free samples from vendors.
The show will also feature a large home decor section, for shoppers who don’t need a contractor or remodel but would like to spruce up their living spaces. There will also be free chalk painting classes from Not Too Shabby, a Folsom-based paint store, and a “make and take” DIY station, with mini projects ranging in price from $10 to $60.
The show fills every available building at Cal Expo, a feat usually accomplished only by the State Fair.
The expo also offers several seminars, taught by home and landscape experts, every day at no extra cost to attendees. Diverse seminar topics include worm composting, pruning Japanese maple trees and kitchen and bath remodel design.
For a full list of seminars and presenters, visit homeandlandscapeexpo.com/seminars.
One seminar, taught by Katherine Kawaguchi of Guchi Interior Design, a Roseville-based design firm, will focus on making accessible homes beautiful. Kawaguchi said she uses the concept of “universal design” in many of the remodels she does for clients.
“Universal design” focuses on making spaces usable for every age and ability. She said the design includes details like curbless showers, multipurpose support bars and floors without possible trip hazards. The design helps support people who need it, and takes nothing away from those who don’t, Guchi said.
The Home and Landscape Expo features specific exhibits and events every year, usually those that include big giveaways or spectacular visuals.
The Expo’s features this year include: the Landscape Showcase, with featured designers showing off gardens and displays averaging 1,000 square feet; a River Cats free ticket giveaway; Hall’s Door-A-Day Giveaway, including installation; a $10,000 Garage Makeover Giveaway from We’re Organized; and more.
Roberta Walker of Roberta Walker Landscape Design will feature an outdoor living space at this year’s Landscape Showcase, as well as giving a related seminar titled “The Landscape as Your Outdoor Living Room.” She specializes in drought-resistant, low-maintenance landscape and said she will incorporate the concept into her showcase and seminar as well.
Walker, who lives and works in Sacramento, said she wants to show people that they can expand the square footage of their homes by including outdoor living spaces, which can be lived in in California for eight or nine months out of the year.
“No matter what size space, you can create something wonderful,” Walker said.
Walker said she likes exhibiting at this expo because it’s large, and because it offers a lot more than just landscaping.
“I tell my clients to go because there’s so much there outside of landscape too,” Walker said. “Generally, the latest and greatest is there — all the latest products that you don’t know exist until you see them.”
Michael Glassman, who will also give a seminar, shared Walker’s sentiment that the expo serves as a one-stop shop for homeowners, designers and contractors alike.
“It’s difficult as a professional to find new product and resources,” Glassman said, “but you can go to the show and actually explore and investigate new products and materials.”
Glassman said he found multiple new products last year that he’s begun using in his design and consulting practice, Michael Glassman and Associates. His seminars on Friday and Sunday will teach homeowners how to maximize space and how to blend sustainable materials with compatible flora to create lush and beautiful, but drought-tolerant landscapes.
If you go
What: The 25th Annual Northern California Home and Landscape Expo
Where: Cal Expo, 1600 Exposition Blvd, Sacramento
When: Friday, noon to 7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Tickets: Adults $10, children 12 and under free. Friday Only: Seniors 62+ are $5 before 3 p.m, Government employees with ID (including police, fire, military and teachers) are $5 after 3 p.m.
