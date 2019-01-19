Dust off those heirlooms, they could be gems – the Antiques Roadshow is coming to town

Get out those collectables and dust off your family heirlooms. “Antiques Roadshow” is coming to Sacramento’s Crocker Art Museum this spring and the deadline to apply for tickets is fast approaching.
Sacramento will be joining five other U.S. cities for the 2019 production tour of PBS’ highest-rated ongoing series, according to the show’s producers. Each antique appraisal event will be broadcast in three episodes for the show’s upcoming 24th season, which will air in 2020.
Around 3,300 ticketed guest will have the opportunity to bring two items to the event for free verbal appraisals by experts from the country’s leading auction houses and independent dealers, the program says.
“We’re excited to visit Sacramento and experience such an exceptional location,” show executive producer Marsha Bemko said in a news release. “Filming at Crocker Art Museum will allow our cameras to blanket the property, capturing appraisals with the action of the event as a backdrop and, when possible, taking our audience ‘backstage’ to places the public isn’t allowed or may miss seeing.” Admission to the event is free but tickets will need to be obtained in advance by applying to enter a drawing. Winners will receive one pair of free tickets per family.
The deadline to apply for the drawing is 11:59 p.m Feb. 11. Applications can be completed on the show’s website or by calling 888-762-3749.
The 2019 Antiques Roadshow production tour will also make stops in Phoenix; San Antonio; Fargo, North Dakota; and Winterthur, Delaware.
