‘Uber for lawn care’ comes to Sacramento, promising fast quotes and local contractors

Got a messy lawn, clogged gutters, weeds that need pulling, or leaves that The Claw didn’t pick up? A tech startup, which brands itself the “Uber for Lawn Care,” wants to solve your yard problems.
Lawn Love, a startup built to connect homeowners to local lawn care providers, launched in Sacramento in February, according to the company.
A press release from Lawn Love said the 5-year-old startup has begun servicing virtually all of Sacramento and its suburbs, reaching as far south as Clarksburg and as far north as Counsman.
The service is available through Lawn Love’s website or app, and the release said the company generates quotes for lawn care in less than two minutes using satellite imaging technology that maps the size of the property. After receiving their quote, homeowners can get paired with a local independent contractor, according to the release.
The contractors are background checked by Lawn Love to assess their abilities, the release said. Contractors can provide services from mowing to cleaning gutters, leaf pickup, weeding, aeration and more.
“Traditionally homeowners have had to wait for a lawn care provider to physically come to their property, offer a quote, and then schedule a service. It can take weeks to get the job done after the initial contact is made,” said CEO and founder of Lawn Love, Jeremy Yamaguchi, in the release.
Lawn Love has partnered with “a number of lawn care businesses in the Sacramento area,” according to the release, and provides the businesses with scheduling, job routing, and payment software to “streamline their operations.”
“The average Sacramento lawn care company has only two employees and lacks the resources to modernize their business models. We are trying to democratize software for these small businesses so that they can compete with the dominating, corporate lawn care providers such as TruGreen and BrightView,” Yamaguchi said.
Lawn Love began in 2014 through YCombinator, a prolific startup investment company that launches “batches” of startups each year. The startup has attracted notable investors Bullpen Capital, Joe Montana and Alexis Ohanian, the release said.
The company now operates in 120 cities across 43 states and has completed over 400,000 jobs with its 5,000 independent lawn care partners, according to the press release.
