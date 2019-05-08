How to take care of those Mother’s Day flowers and make them last

Here’s how they prep for Mother’s Day at this longtime Sacramento florist Relles Florist, a midtown Sacramento’s shop that's been in business for 72 years and through three generations, prepares for Mothers' Day 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Relles Florist, a midtown Sacramento’s shop that's been in business for 72 years and through three generations, prepares for Mothers' Day 2019.

“Part of our expertise is keeping flowers lasting longer after they’ve been cut,” said Jim Relles, co-owner of Relles Florist. “Remember, they’re still living, growing things.” Follow his tips to extend the life of your bouquets.





1. Re-cut 1/2 to 1 inch off each stem before putting the flowers into a vase of water. This opens the stems’ cells and allows them to maximize water intake. It doesn’t matter whether you cut them straight across or at an angle.

2. Keep the foliage on the stems because it nourishes the blossoms and helps the stems suck up water. Keep foliage above the water line.

3. Water quality is key. Sacramento tap water is OK because of its low mineral content, Relles said, but the water in some rural areas is hard. When in doubt, use bottled water.

4. The packet of floral food that comes with the purchase of cut flowers balances water’s pH level, helps facilitate water intake, encourages buds to open, suppresses bacteria growth, and increases blossom size, scent and longevity.

5. Keep the floral arrangement in a cool area and out of direct sunlight.