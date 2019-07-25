Sacramento UC Master Gardeners to host annual Harvest Day gardening event in Fair Oaks

Master gardener Gail Pathour of Orangevale admires a red crape myrtle in the California native garden at the Fair Oaks Horticulture Center on July 23, 2015, in Fair Oaks, Calif. The native garden is one of the display landscapes featured during Harvest Day. rpench@sacbee.com

Gardening is incredibly rewarding, but it can also frustrate, especially when a plant is struggling or bugs are plaguing your garden. But there’s help available: The Sacramento UC Master Gardeners are here to help and give advice at their annual Harvest Day event.

Harvest Day is the Sacramento UCMG’s biggest event of the year; the master gardeners called the event “a gardener’s dream day”. Harvest Day will take place August 3 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fair Oaks Horticulture Center.

In addition to giving advice, master gardeners will also speak on gardening topics in their expertise, according to a news release from SUCMG. Others will present mini workshops and demonstrations throughout the day on diverse topics, including composting, wildlife, and vineyard care.

The 1-acre demonstration garden at the Fair Oaks Horticulture Center will showcase a variety of gardening techniques and plant types, including an orchard, herbs, berries, a vegetable garden, a vineyard and more.

Master gardener volunteers will be available in all areas of the garden to offer advice and answer questions one-on-one, the release said. For those seeking advice on specific plants or issues, the UCMG recommends bringing samples of your problem plants or insects to Harvest Day’s “Plant Clinic.”

One focus of this year’s Harvest Day will be on container gardens, or planting in pots and other containers instead of the ground. Useful for gardeners with limited or unlimited space, container gardens conserve water and are mobile, attractive, easy and inexpensive.

Horticultural expert and retired professor Debbie Flower will share techniques on how to create an innovative and efficient container garden. In less than an hour, Flower will teach gardeners all the basics to start their own container garden, the release said. Her presentation at Harvest Day will begin at 8:30 a.m.

Master gardeners Kevin Marini and Pam Bone will also speak at Harvest Day. Marini will present “To Fertilize or not to Fertilize” at 9:45 a.m., and Bone will offer “Getting to the Root of Planting Trees and Shrubs” at 11 a.m.

Dozens of educational tables will join Harvest Day, providing an expansive range of expertise, according to the release. Among the tables will be Effie Yeaw Nature Center, Fair Oaks Boulevard Nursery, Regional Water Authority, and many more.

Harvest Day will also feature a vendor area for browsing and shopping, including well-known gardening vendors like Talini’s Nursery, Morningsun Herb Farm, and more. Bring cash or your checkbook if you plan to shop – many spots, including the UCMG sales booth, will not accept credit cards.

Additionally, Harvest Day’s picnic area will bring several local food trucks to the event, including Chando’s Tacos and Culinerdy Cruzer.

If you go

What: The Sacramento County UC Master Gardeners’ annual Harvest Day

When: Saturday, August 3, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Fair Oaks Horticulture Center, 11549 Fair Oaks Boulevard, Fair Oaks

Admission is free; no ticket needed.