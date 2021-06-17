How you can keep your grass and garden alive during Sacramento’s heat wave and drought

Record-setting heat is here in Sacramento this week, which means gardens and plants are going to be under a huge amount of stress.

If you act early enough, you might be able to save them.

Here are some tips to keep your grass and garden healthy in the summer:

Be wary of the watering schedule

With consecutive days of 100-degree temperatures, Sacramento City Utilities staff said in a news release that residents will get a break from their normal watering schedule. People can water outside of their watering window – after 10 a.m. and before 7 p.m. – and they can water on no-water days, said William Granger, Sacramento’s water conservation coordinator.

Residents can also water anytime Friday, Granger added, due to the hot weather.

Water only when needed

According to the University of California Cooperative Extension, it’s important to dig down a few inches to see if the soil is drying, and check out signs of too little water like lawns that show a footprint for several minutes. Make sure to also water deep and infrequently, write Janet Hartin and Ben Faber from the Cooperative Extension.

Use several inches of mulch

Hartin and Faber add that extra inches of mulch will keep the soil cool and reduce evaporation, but they have to be kept below it.

Maintain watering systems

Clean filters and flush out drip irrigation systems to prevent clogging, Harlin and Faber say. They also say to check if any spray irrigation is confined to certain plants and evenly distributed.

Mow about once a week in a drought

According to Sears home service, keep your lawn between three-fourths to 1 1/2 inches high, but don’t cut your grass too short. The service also says allow your grass to grow to one-third of its height before cutting.

Plant fast-growing summer veggies

Beans, cucumbers, corn and beets are great for the summer, Sears home service said. You can add in herbs such as basil, oregano, thyme and sage.