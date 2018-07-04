At the SPCA: Little Joe

Little Joe is a confident guy who likes kids. He has been great around our Summer Camp Kindness participants this week!
Little Joe also likes other dogs and may be OK with cats. We have taken him out in the community and he is just a joy to be around. He’s a fan of car rides, too. He’s just a sweetie looking for his person. He likes his walks and is a wonderful lap dog as well.
Adoption fee : $110. Joe is also part of Seniors for Seniors, so his adoption fee is waived for any human 65 and older!!
Comments