Sacramento shelter declares ‘kitty crisis,’ seeks volunteers for foster care

Calling all cat lovers: Sacramento’s animal shelter says it’s overflowing with kittens and needs volunteers to help house the critters for a few weeks.

The Front Street Animal Shelter declared the “kitty crisis” in a Facebook post this week. The facility is out of space and seeks new foster caregivers to take a litter home until the animals are old enough for adoption.

The shelter said it will provide supplies and veterinary care for the kittens.

Volunteers are asked to attend an emergency kitten foster class Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at the shelter, at 2127 Front St.

