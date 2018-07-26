Stashy is a 6-year-old female domestic short hair/mix cat and she’s avaliable at the Sacramento SPCA.
Stashy is a 6-year-old female domestic short hair/mix cat and she’s avaliable at the Sacramento SPCA.

Pet of the week at the SPCA: Stashy

July 26, 2018 12:01 AM

Stashy is a little sweetness and a little spice! She loves sitting in her window sill where she can look out, or up in her cat tree where she can survey her lands. She loves toys, especially little catnip mice! She can also get quite talkative and enjoys gentle brushing. She is currently living with two other cats in one of our large habitats, so she is accustomed to other feline friends.

Breed: Domestic shorthair/mix

Age: 6 years

Gender: Female

Adoption fee: Stashy’s adoption fee has been generously sponsored by The Joe Willie Project.

Information: sspca.org

