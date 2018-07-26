Pet of the week at the SPCA: Stashy

Stashy is a little sweetness and a little spice! She loves sitting in her window sill where she can look out, or up in her cat tree where she can survey her lands. She loves toys, especially little catnip mice! She can also get quite talkative and enjoys gentle brushing. She is currently living with two other cats in one of our large habitats, so she is accustomed to other feline friends.
Breed: Domestic shorthair/mix
Age: 6 years
Gender: Female
Adoption fee: Stashy’s adoption fee has been generously sponsored by The Joe Willie Project.
Information: sspca.org
