Sacramento is a top-dog town. ‘Dogs here know how to get along with each other’

Apparently, it’s a dog’s life in Sacramento. And that’s a good thing.
A new study rates the capital city as the 10th best place in the country for man’s and woman’s best friend to set down paws.
SmartAsset, an online financial services company, rated cities nationally based on the number of dog parks, walkability, dog-friendly restaurants, dog-friendly stores, average rainfall and median income (of dogs’ humans, not the dogs themselves).
Sacramento ranked in the 10th spot, just behind Minneapolis and ahead of Austin. Tucson was the top dog nationally, followed by Albuquerque. Two other California cities, San Francisco and San Diego, also ranked in the top 10.
Sacramento has 2.2 dog parks per 100,000 residents, and 130 dog-friendly restaurants, according to the study.
Millie, a 2-year-old pit bull, was enjoying one of the largest of those parks Tuesday, the Brooks Truitt Bark Park at 19th and Q streets with her pack member, Betsie Cialino, who recently moved here from Boston.
“It’s easier to find dog-friendly apartments here,” Cialino, a midtown resident, said. They sometimes drop by Der Biergarten and Federalist, where Millie mingles with other canines.
Cialino said Sacramento’s dogs themselves are dog-friendly. “I don’t know if it’s because we have a critical mass of dogs, but dogs here know how to get along with each other.”
