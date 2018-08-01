Daphne, a Terrier/American Staffordshire Mix, has become a volunteer favorite at the Sacramento County SPCA thanks to her sweet personality. She loves to be close to you and if you sit down, she might climb up in your lap.
Daphne, a Terrier/American Staffordshire Mix, has become a volunteer favorite at the Sacramento County SPCA thanks to her sweet personality. She loves to be close to you and if you sit down, she might climb up in your lap. Karen Goff
Daphne, a Terrier/American Staffordshire Mix, has become a volunteer favorite at the Sacramento County SPCA thanks to her sweet personality. She loves to be close to you and if you sit down, she might climb up in your lap. Karen Goff

Pets

Pet of the week at the SPCA: Daphne

The Sacramento Bee

August 01, 2018 03:00 AM

Daphne, a Terrier/American Staffordshire Mix, has become a volunteer favorite thanks to her sweet personality and desire to snuggle. Don’t let the silver snout fool you, Daphne has plenty of get-up and go! She already knows “sit” and “down” and, with her love of treats, she could probably be taught a few more tricks. She loves to be close to you and if you sit down, she might climb up in your lap.

Daphne has been a part of our summer Camp Kindness and loves children. She thinks cats are fun to chase, so it would be best if she went to a home without cats. She doesn’t have a history with other dogs, but you can bring your dog down to meet her and see how they do.

Breed: Terrier/American Staffordshire Mix

Age: 7 years old

Sex: Female

Adoption Fee: Paid for by a sponsor

Information: sspca.org

  Comments  