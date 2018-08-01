Pet of the week at the SPCA: Daphne

Daphne, a Terrier/American Staffordshire Mix, has become a volunteer favorite thanks to her sweet personality and desire to snuggle. Don’t let the silver snout fool you, Daphne has plenty of get-up and go! She already knows “sit” and “down” and, with her love of treats, she could probably be taught a few more tricks. She loves to be close to you and if you sit down, she might climb up in your lap.
Daphne has been a part of our summer Camp Kindness and loves children. She thinks cats are fun to chase, so it would be best if she went to a home without cats. She doesn’t have a history with other dogs, but you can bring your dog down to meet her and see how they do.
Breed: Terrier/American Staffordshire Mix
Age: 7 years old
Sex: Female
Adoption Fee: Paid for by a sponsor
Information: sspca.org
