Pet of the week at the SPCA: Rolly Polly

When you meet Rolly Polly, you will immediately be able to see where he got his name; there’s a lot of this fella to love. A friendly, handsome guy, he will immediately start to purr and may walk up to give you a nuzzle. He enjoys walking around the cat tree and kitty obstacle course in our social room and also loves feather toys.
Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix
Age: 5 years
Sex: Male
Adoption Fee: Rolly Polly’s adoption fee has been generously sponsored by The Joe Willie Project.
Information: sspca.org
