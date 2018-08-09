Rolly Polly enjoys walking around the cat tree and kitty obstacle course and also loves feather toys.
Pet of the week at the SPCA: Rolly Polly

By Daniel Hunt

dhunt@sacbee.com

August 09, 2018 12:01 AM

When you meet Rolly Polly, you will immediately be able to see where he got his name; there’s a lot of this fella to love. A friendly, handsome guy, he will immediately start to purr and may walk up to give you a nuzzle. He enjoys walking around the cat tree and kitty obstacle course in our social room and also loves feather toys.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix

Age: 5 years

Sex: Male

Adoption Fee: Rolly Polly’s adoption fee has been generously sponsored by The Joe Willie Project.

Information: sspca.org

