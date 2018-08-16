Pet of the week at the SPCA: Cinnamon

Cinnamon is more sweet than spice. She has spent most of her life outdoors and is now ready to curl up on a comfy couch with her new family. She does not care for other dogs or cats but loves children. She has spent time with our Camp Kindness campers (ages 7-15) and does very well, even enjoying hugs. She is happy and wiggly when she meets you and is a gentle walker on a leash. She loves treats and will immediately show you her best “sit” in exchange for one, and she takes treats with a gentle mouth. Come meet this sweet lady.
Name: Cinnamon
Age: 7 years old
Sex: Female
Breed: Staffordshire Bull Terrier
Adoption fee: Sponsored
More information: sspca.org
