Pet of the week at the SPCA: Scarlett

Special to The Bee

August 30, 2018 12:01 AM

This week, the Sacramento SPCA has the beautiful bunny, Scarlett. Scarlett is an absolute stunner – she’s got lovely gray fur that’s as soft as it looks. Curious and active, she loves to explore. Volunteers and staff say she often “binkies,” which is rabbit-speak for a joyful jump with a mid-air twist. Quite the sight, and the sign of a very happy bun. Come down to meet Scarlett today.

Age: 10 months

Gender: Female

Breed: Lilac

Adoption Fee: $5

Note: While supplies last, all bunny adoptions will include a starter rabbit habitat

More information: sspca.org, 916-383-7387

