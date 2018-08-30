Pet of the week at the SPCA: Scarlett

This week, the Sacramento SPCA has the beautiful bunny, Scarlett. Scarlett is an absolute stunner – she’s got lovely gray fur that’s as soft as it looks. Curious and active, she loves to explore. Volunteers and staff say she often “binkies,” which is rabbit-speak for a joyful jump with a mid-air twist. Quite the sight, and the sign of a very happy bun. Come down to meet Scarlett today.
Age: 10 months
Gender: Female
Breed: Lilac
Adoption Fee: $5
Note: While supplies last, all bunny adoptions will include a starter rabbit habitat
More information: sspca.org, 916-383-7387
