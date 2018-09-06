St. Michael is a handsome Terrier/American Staffordshire mix. He may do well with a cat in the home with a slow introduction. If you are looking for a wonderful family dog, come and meet this fabulous dog today.
Pet of the week at the SPCA: St. Michael

Special to The Bee

September 06, 2018 02:00 AM

Meet the ever-handsome St. Michael. This dapper dude has beautiful coloring and a wonderful stand-up ear. He is smart and knows sit, shake and down. He’s been out in the community on a variety of mobile adoption events and loves it all. He play bows with almost every dog he meets, is quite the gentleman on leash and adores kids. He was a favorite at our Summer Camp Kindness and was the receiver of many a belly rub. He may do well with a cat in the home with a slow introduction. If you are looking for a wonderful family dog, come and meet this fabulous dog today.

Name: St. Michael

Age: 8 years, 7 months

Sex: Male/Neutered

Breed: Terrier, American Staffordshire/Mix

Adoption fee: $110, or free to any human 65 years of age or older (Seniors for Seniors)

More information: sspca.org

