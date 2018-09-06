Pet of the week at the SPCA: St. Michael

Meet the ever-handsome St. Michael. This dapper dude has beautiful coloring and a wonderful stand-up ear. He is smart and knows sit, shake and down. He’s been out in the community on a variety of mobile adoption events and loves it all. He play bows with almost every dog he meets, is quite the gentleman on leash and adores kids. He was a favorite at our Summer Camp Kindness and was the receiver of many a belly rub. He may do well with a cat in the home with a slow introduction. If you are looking for a wonderful family dog, come and meet this fabulous dog today.
Name: St. Michael
Age: 8 years, 7 months
Sex: Male/Neutered
Breed: Terrier, American Staffordshire/Mix
Adoption fee: $110, or free to any human 65 years of age or older (Seniors for Seniors)
More information: sspca.org
