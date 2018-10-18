Pet of the week at the SPCA: Talulah the Torbie

Meet Talulah! This gorgeous lady has the most beautiful markings in her long, soft coat. She is halfway between a tortoise shell and a tabby, also known as a torbie. She is affectionate and curious and will often come right up to her cat condo door to say hello as you walk by. She enjoys being brushed and has a great purr. Come meet Talulah the Torbie today.
Name: Talulah
Breed: Domestic Medium Hair/Mix
Age: 3 years old
Sex: Female
Adoption fee: Adoption fee generously sponsored by The Joe Willie Project
More information: sspca.org
Comments