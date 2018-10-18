Talulah is a 3-year-old torbie, half tortoise shell, half tabby, available at the Sacramento County SPCA.
Talulah is a 3-year-old torbie, half tortoise shell, half tabby, available at the Sacramento County SPCA. Karen Goff Special to The Bee
Talulah is a 3-year-old torbie, half tortoise shell, half tabby, available at the Sacramento County SPCA. Karen Goff Special to The Bee

Pets

Pet of the week at the SPCA: Talulah the Torbie

Special to The Bee

October 18, 2018 02:00 AM

Meet Talulah! This gorgeous lady has the most beautiful markings in her long, soft coat. She is halfway between a tortoise shell and a tabby, also known as a torbie. She is affectionate and curious and will often come right up to her cat condo door to say hello as you walk by. She enjoys being brushed and has a great purr. Come meet Talulah the Torbie today.

Name: Talulah

Breed: Domestic Medium Hair/Mix

Age: 3 years old

Sex: Female

Adoption fee: Adoption fee generously sponsored by The Joe Willie Project

More information: sspca.org

All of these dogs and cats are available for adoption through Front Street Animal Shelter in Sacramento.

By

  Comments  