Dozer is a smart, happy-go-lucky bulldog and American/Mix, and is and incredibly handsome fella. His tail pretty much never stops wagging when heâs with you, and he knows quite the list of cues: sit, down, shake, roll over and more.
Dozer is a smart, happy-go-lucky bulldog and American/Mix, and is and incredibly handsome fella. His tail pretty much never stops wagging when heâs with you, and he knows quite the list of cues: sit, down, shake, roll over and more. Karen Goff
Dozer is a smart, happy-go-lucky bulldog and American/Mix, and is and incredibly handsome fella. His tail pretty much never stops wagging when heâs with you, and he knows quite the list of cues: sit, down, shake, roll over and more. Karen Goff

Pets

SPCA pet of the week: Dozer

Special to The Bee

October 24, 2018 01:08 PM

Dozer is a smart, happy-go-lucky guy, in addition to being incredibly handsome. His tail pretty much never stops wagging when he’s with you, and he knows quite the list of cues: sit, down, shake, roll over and more. He will even play patty cake with you if you give him the cues “Paw” and then “Other Paw.” It’s said that some of Dozer’s favorite activities are swimming, playing fetch, trail walks, and especially being petted and cuddled. Come down and meet this dapper dude today!

Name: Dozer

Age: 4

Breed: Bulldog, American/Mix

Sex: Male

Adoption Fee: $110

More information: sspca.org

All of these dogs and cats are available for adoption through Front Street Animal Shelter in Sacramento.

By

  Comments  