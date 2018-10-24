SPCA pet of the week: Dozer

Dozer is a smart, happy-go-lucky guy, in addition to being incredibly handsome. His tail pretty much never stops wagging when he’s with you, and he knows quite the list of cues: sit, down, shake, roll over and more. He will even play patty cake with you if you give him the cues “Paw” and then “Other Paw.” It’s said that some of Dozer’s favorite activities are swimming, playing fetch, trail walks, and especially being petted and cuddled. Come down and meet this dapper dude today!
Name: Dozer
Age: 4
Breed: Bulldog, American/Mix
Sex: Male
Adoption Fee: $110
More information: sspca.org
