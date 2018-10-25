Sacramento, Placer SPCAs receive over two dozen Florida dogs in Hurricane Michael relief effort

Two Sacramento-area branches of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals have taken in more than two dozen dogs from shelters affected by Hurricane Michael in order to free up space for displaced animals.
Placer and Sacramento SPCA centers took in 10 and 15 dogs, respectively, who were up for adoption in Florida on Oct. 19 in collaboration with the San Diego Humane Society, which arranged to transfer 93 dogs out of three shelters in Florida, according to SPCA officials.
The Sacramento branch’s share of Florida pups included Labrador retrievers, pit bulls, and hound mixes, 10 of which were found to be positive for heartworm, according to a news release issued by the Sacramento SPCA. Officials said the medical assessments of the dogs would continue this week.
“The Category 4 storm that recently devastated the Florida Panhandle and the record-setting wildfire season in California are harsh reminders of how important disaster preparedness is for us and our pets,” Sacramento SPCA CEO Kenn Altine said in the release.
Placer SPCA officials met representatives from the San Diego Humane Society in Kettleman City in Kings County to pick up their 10 dogs, according to a news release issued by the Placer SPCA.
“We’re fortunate to now have a facility with the capacity to help other animal welfare organizations during critical times of need,” Placer SPCA CEO Leilani Fratis said in the release. “These efforts aren’t limited to those in our own community or even state. Providing a safety net for animals (is) a nationwide effort.”
Placer SPCA officials will medically evaluate the animals before putting them up for adoption, according to the release.
