SPCA pet of the week: Alta

Special to The Bee

November 08, 2018 03:00 AM

Alta is a handsome, confident fella who weighs in a whopping 17 pounds. He is living in one of our large colonies currently and when you walk in, he will often start purring immediately and rub up against you. He enjoys head scratches and shoulder rubs. As you can see, he wears his gold finery well, like a fabulous opera singer. Come meet this handsome man today.

Name: Alta

Age: 7

Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix

Sex: Male/Neutered

Adoption Fee: Alta’s adoption fee has been generously sponsored by The Joe Willie Project.

More information: sspca.org

