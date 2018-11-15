SPCA pet of the week: Stripes

Stripes is a friendly, handsome guy who is living in one of our large cat colonies with two other cats. When you enter the room, he will walk right up to you and start to purr. He likes gentle strokes on his cheeks as well as head rubs. His fur is a glossy black with beautiful, smoky ghost stripes in the right lighting – really stunning. If your nights have been getting colder, come down and meet this beautiful lap-warmer today.
Name: Stripes
Age: 7 years
Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix
Sex: Male/Neutered
Adoption Fee: Stripes’ adoption fee has been generously sponsored by The Joe Willie Project.
More information: sspca.org
Comments