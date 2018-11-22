SPCA pet of the week: Brownie

Who doesn’t love a Brownie? This sweet 61-pound chunk of love came to us all the way from Florida after Hurricane Michael. She loves to be petted and really wants to be right next to you.
She has nice leash manners and gets rave reviews from our shelter volunteers who walk her daily. Brownie already knows the cue “Sit” and would love to learn more!
She would do best as an only dog in her new home. She doesn’t have a history with cats or children but might do well with both. Come meet this sweetie today!
Name: Brownie
Age: 4 years
Breed: Terrier, American Pitbull/Mix
Sex: Female
Adoption Fee: $110
More information: sspca.org
