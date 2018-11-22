Brownie is a 4-year-old female Terrier, American Pitbull/Mix who came all the way from Florida after Hurricane Michael. She’s available for adoption at the Sacramento County SPCA.
Brownie is a 4-year-old female Terrier, American Pitbull/Mix who came all the way from Florida after Hurricane Michael. She’s available for adoption at the Sacramento County SPCA. Karen Goff
SPCA pet of the week: Brownie

Special to The Bee

November 22, 2018 03:00 AM

Who doesn’t love a Brownie? This sweet 61-pound chunk of love came to us all the way from Florida after Hurricane Michael. She loves to be petted and really wants to be right next to you.

She has nice leash manners and gets rave reviews from our shelter volunteers who walk her daily. Brownie already knows the cue “Sit” and would love to learn more!

She would do best as an only dog in her new home. She doesn’t have a history with cats or children but might do well with both. Come meet this sweetie today!

Name: Brownie

Age: 4 years

Breed: Terrier, American Pitbull/Mix

Sex: Female

Adoption Fee: $110

More information: sspca.org

