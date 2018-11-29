Karen Goff
Karen Goff

Pets

SPCA pet of the week: Nala

Special to The Bee

November 29, 2018

Loving, lively, affectionate and playful, 71-pound Nala is a joy to be around. She walks nicely on leash, knows “sit,” “shake” and possibly more. She’s also used to living indoors and is said to be house trained. And here’s one you don’t hear all the time: Her favorite activity (aside from being with her people) is playing with plastic water jugs. As you can see, she’s in the holiday spirit already. Do you have room in your heart and home for Nala?

Name: Nala

Age: 2 years, 7 months

Sex: Female/spayed

Breed: Terrier/American Staffordshire mix

Adoption fee: $110

More information: sspca.org

