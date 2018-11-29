SPCA pet of the week: Nala

Loving, lively, affectionate and playful, 71-pound Nala is a joy to be around. She walks nicely on leash, knows “sit,” “shake” and possibly more. She’s also used to living indoors and is said to be house trained. And here’s one you don’t hear all the time: Her favorite activity (aside from being with her people) is playing with plastic water jugs. As you can see, she’s in the holiday spirit already. Do you have room in your heart and home for Nala?
Name: Nala
Age: 2 years, 7 months
Sex: Female/spayed
Breed: Terrier/American Staffordshire mix
Adoption fee: $110
More information: sspca.org
Comments