SPCA pet of the week: Minnie

Minnie is as sweet as they come. She is a staff and volunteer favorite thanks to her calm, easy-going demeanor, which is one of the many benefits of adopting an older dog. She walks nicely on a leash and just wants to be around you. Once she feels comfortable, she will lean into you for attention and gentle pets. She is looking for a calm, loving home, ideally with a comfy sofa to live out her golden years in. Will you open your heart to this sweet girl?
Name: Minnie
Age: 12 years, 2 months
Breed: Terrier/American Staffordshire Mix
Sex: Female
Adoption fee: $110 or free for humans 65 and older
Information: sspca.org
