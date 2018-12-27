SPCA Pet of the Week: Coco

Meet Coco, one of the most enthusiastic pups you’ll meet and can barely contain her excitement about life. She’s 55 pounds and built a bit like a hippopotamus. She loves to be as close to you as possible and loves to get scratches or rubs from her people. She is highly treat-motivated and eager to please. She would do best as the only dog in the home but has lived with kids in her previous home. She thinks cats are fun to chase and would do best without cats in her home.
Name: Coco
Age: 3 years
Breed: Terrier, Staffordshire bull
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Sex: Female
Adoption fee: Sponsored by Best Friends Animal Society 1,000 Home for the Holidays program
Information: sspca.org
Comments