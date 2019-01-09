Pets

SPCA Pet of the Week: Sarah

Special to The Bee

January 09, 2019 12:49 PM

Karen Goff
Sarah is a sweet and confident kitty. While she is 16 years old, she doesn’t look a day over 10. She’s active, bright-eyed and has beautiful fur. She loves to play, particularly with feather toys and scratching posts. She will often come right up to her condo door when she sees a human walk by and will meow to say hello. She starts purring right away and loves face pets and some gentle back rubs. Sarah also interacted with our 10- to 12-year-old Camp Kindness campers and got rave reviews as well.

Name: Sarah

Age: 16

Sex: Female

Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix

Adoption Fee: Sarah’s adoption fee has been generously sponsored by The Joe Willie Project.

Information: sspca.org

