SPCA Pet of the Week: Sarah

Sarah is a sweet and confident kitty. While she is 16 years old, she doesn’t look a day over 10. She’s active, bright-eyed and has beautiful fur. She loves to play, particularly with feather toys and scratching posts. She will often come right up to her condo door when she sees a human walk by and will meow to say hello. She starts purring right away and loves face pets and some gentle back rubs. Sarah also interacted with our 10- to 12-year-old Camp Kindness campers and got rave reviews as well.
Name: Sarah
Age: 16
Sex: Female
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix
Adoption Fee: Sarah’s adoption fee has been generously sponsored by The Joe Willie Project.
Information: sspca.org
Comments