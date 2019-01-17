SPCA Pet of the Week: C.J.

A well-behaved senior, 59-pound C.J. just wants to be with people. He is calm, attentive and affectionate, but not demanding of attention. C.J. walks very nicely on a leash, knows “sit” and “shake” and quite a few more cues. He is said to be house trained and used to sleeping in a dog bed in the bedroom. A sweet, sensitive guy who is afraid of loud noises like fireworks, C.J. takes treats very softly with a gentle mouth. Come meet C.J. and his fabulous stand-up ears today.
Name: C.J.
Age: 9 years old
Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier/Mix
Sex: Male
Adoption Fee: $110
Information: sspca.org
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments