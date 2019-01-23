Pets

SPCA Pet of the Week: Coda

Special to The Bee

January 23, 2019 12:00 PM

Sarah Varanini
Sarah Varanini

Ninety-three pounds of floof and good boy, Coda is really very friendly, affectionate and huggable. Coda already knows many commands, including “sit,” “down” and “shake.” He is used to living indoors and sleeping on a dog bed in his people’s bedroom. Additionally, Coda is playful and likes to run and even play fetch, and it’s said he also enjoys swimming. Come meet this adorable smiley boy today.

Name: Coda

Age: 6 years

Breed: Husky/shepherd

Sex: Male

Adoption fee: $110

Information: sspca.org

