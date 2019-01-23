SPCA Pet of the Week: Coda

Ninety-three pounds of floof and good boy, Coda is really very friendly, affectionate and huggable. Coda already knows many commands, including “sit,” “down” and “shake.” He is used to living indoors and sleeping on a dog bed in his people’s bedroom. Additionally, Coda is playful and likes to run and even play fetch, and it’s said he also enjoys swimming. Come meet this adorable smiley boy today.
Name: Coda
Age: 6 years
Breed: Husky/shepherd
Sex: Male
Adoption fee: $110
Information: sspca.org
Comments