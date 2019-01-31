Pets

SPCA Pet of the Week: Striker

The Sacramento Bee

January 31, 2019 03:00 AM

Striker enjoys some gentle head rubs and face pets and will purr in appreciation. Striker also likes cat treats and enjoyed climbing on the cat tree. She’s available for adoption at the Sacramento County SPCA.
Meet Striker: This pretty lady will often come right up to the cat condo door when she sees you. She enjoys some gentle head rubs and face pets and will purr in appreciation. Striker also likes cat treats and enjoyed climbing on the cat tree. If you have a sunny window for her to sit in and a few spare cat treats, this is your lady. Come meet her today.

Name: Striker

Age: 11 years

Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix

Sex: Female

Adoption fee: Striker’s adoption fee has been generously sponsored by The Joe Willie Project.

Information: sspca.org

