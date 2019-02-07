Pets

SPCA Pet of the Week: Madilyn Rose

Special to The Bee

February 07, 2019 03:00 AM

Karen Goff
Karen Goff

Madilyn Rose is as beautiful as her name – she is a gorgeous 5-year-old kitty who is looking for her forever home. She is currently living with another cat in our community cat room and is doing well. She can be shy at first, so it might take her a little time to warm up to you before she shows off her wonderful personality. Once she feels comfortable, she will ask for some gentle head and face pets and will start purring. She enjoys soft pets down her back and loves sitting in her cat tree where she can see the world from high up. She would prefer a home with older children.

Name: Madilyn Rose

Age: 5 years old

Sex: Female

Breed: Domestic Longhair/Mix

Adoption fee: Madilyn Rose’s adoption fee has been generously sponsored by The Joe Willie Project.

Information: sspca.org

  Comments  