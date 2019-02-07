SPCA Pet of the Week: Madilyn Rose

Madilyn Rose is as beautiful as her name – she is a gorgeous 5-year-old kitty who is looking for her forever home. She is currently living with another cat in our community cat room and is doing well. She can be shy at first, so it might take her a little time to warm up to you before she shows off her wonderful personality. Once she feels comfortable, she will ask for some gentle head and face pets and will start purring. She enjoys soft pets down her back and loves sitting in her cat tree where she can see the world from high up. She would prefer a home with older children.
Name: Madilyn Rose
Age: 5 years old
Sex: Female
Breed: Domestic Longhair/Mix
Adoption fee: Madilyn Rose’s adoption fee has been generously sponsored by The Joe Willie Project.
Information: sspca.org
