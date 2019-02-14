SPCA pet of the week: Zu

Meet Zu, an adorable, chocolate-colored sweetheart who is still getting used to shelter life. She may take a moment or two to warm up – when she does, you’ll see some gentle tail wags, a full-body wiggle and she may lean in for a snuggle. She takes treats with the most gentle mouth and is attentive to people. Zu would love a home with patient humans who are interested in spending the time to socialize her and build her confidence, as she has spent her most of her previous life as a backyard-only dog. She will repay your kindness tenfold with love. Zu has lived with dogs in her previous home.
Name: Zu
Age: 3
Breed: American Staffordshire/Mix
Sex: Female
Adoption fee: $110
More information: sspca.org
