SPCA Pet of the Week: Rowdy

Rowdy starts off a little reserved with strangers but once he knows you, you’ll see how wiggly, huggable and affectionate he really is – he loves belly rubs. Rowdy has been described as “a big dog with lots of puppy behavior” left in him. Despite his puppyish ways, Rowdy already has lovely leash manners, knows several commands (using hand signals) and is very attentive to his people when with them. While he might get along with another friendly dog (he has lived with dogs in his previous home), cats and small animals are a little too much fun to chase, so he’d do best without them.
Name: Rowdy
Age: 1 year, 11 months
Sex: Male/Neutered
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Sacramento Bee
#ReadLocal
Breed: Australian Cattle Dog, Retriever, Lab
Adoption fee: $110
More information: sspca.org
Comments