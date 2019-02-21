Pets

SPCA Pet of the Week: Rowdy

February 21, 2019

February 21, 2019 03:00 AM

Karen Goff
Karen Goff

Rowdy starts off a little reserved with strangers but once he knows you, you’ll see how wiggly, huggable and affectionate he really is – he loves belly rubs. Rowdy has been described as “a big dog with lots of puppy behavior” left in him. Despite his puppyish ways, Rowdy already has lovely leash manners, knows several commands (using hand signals) and is very attentive to his people when with them. While he might get along with another friendly dog (he has lived with dogs in his previous home), cats and small animals are a little too much fun to chase, so he’d do best without them.

Name: Rowdy

Age: 1 year, 11 months

Sex: Male/Neutered

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog, Retriever, Lab

Adoption fee: $110

More information: sspca.org

