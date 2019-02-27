Pets

Extremely overcrowded Bradshaw shelter waives adoption fees for spayed, neutered dogs

By Michael McGough

February 27, 2019 10:45 AM

Overcrowding leads to waived adoption fees at Bradshaw

Overcrowding at Bradshaw Animal Shelter leads to waived adoption fees.
By
Up Next
Overcrowding at Bradshaw Animal Shelter leads to waived adoption fees.
By

Bradshaw Animal Shelter has waived adoption fees Wednesday through Sunday on spayed and neutered dogs due to “extreme” overcrowding, the shelter said in a news release.

As of Tuesday, Bradshaw had 207 dogs housed in 132 kennels, meaning large dogs are being doubled up and a handful of small dogs are being held in converted cat enclosures, according to a news release by the Sacramento County-run animal shelter.

Fifty of the 207 dogs are on “extended holds,” meaning they are being held due to ongoing cruelty cases, confiscations or awaiting identification and cannot be adopted.

The waiver only applies to dogs who are spayed or neutered. Adoption fees for non-altered dogs are $25.

Dogs are doubled up frequently at the Bradshaw shelter, county spokeswoman Allison Harris said.

“We do that often when we’re heavily impacted,” Harris said. “Every dog is evaluated on behavior when they enter the shelter, so we can know which dogs can be housed together.”

Michael McGough

Michael McGough anchors The Sacramento Bee’s breaking news reporting team, covering public safety and other local stories. A Sacramento native and lifelong capital resident, he interned at The Bee while attending Sacramento State, where he earned a degree in journalism.

  Comments  