SPCA Pet of the Week: Diego

The Sacramento Bee

March 07, 2019 02:00 AM

Sarah Varanini
Sarah Varanini

Go, Diego, go! This high-spirited Catahoula mix knows “sit” and “stay,” but would rather go, go, go and loves his walks. Transferred to the Sacramento SPCA from a local shelter, we do not know much about Diego’s history, but he has shown himself to be an intelligent guy. Playful when meeting other dogs, Diego might do well with another friend his age. He would love an active home with adults and older kids who can play ball with him in the yard, or even take him on some cross country practice.

Name: Diego

Age/sex: 2-year-old neutered male

Breed: Catahoula Leopard Dog mix

Adoption fee: $110

Information: sspca.org

