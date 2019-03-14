Pets

SPCA Pet of the Week: Suki

The Sacramento Bee

March 14, 2019 02:00 AM

Suki is a 14-year-old mustachioed 16-pound cat. Sukiâs adoption fee has been generously sponsored by Mark M. Glickman.
Are you a fan of mustachioed gentlemen? Then Suki is your guy! Weighing in at almost 16 pounds, this fella is looking for a comfy lap or a wide sunny window sill to curl up in. Napping his one of his favorite activities, though he does enjoy a good chin scratch and a head rub. Volunteers describe him as mellow and affectionate. If you’re looking for a handsome and low-key companion, come down and meet Suki today.



Name: Suki

Age/sex:14 years old/male

Breed: Snowshoe mix

Adoption fee: Suki’s adoption fee has been generously sponsored by Mark M. Glickman

