SPCA Pet of the Week: Baxter

Baxter is an 8-year-old male domestic longhair/mix available for free adoption at the Sacramento County SPCA, thanks to a sponsorship by Mark M. Glickman. Karen Goff

Meet Baxter! This handsome guy has beautiful black fur with smoky gray highlights. He absolutely loves being gently brushed and will lean into the brush as you’re using it, purring the whole time. Sometimes when he’s feeling blissed out, he forgets to pull his tongue back in and it will peek out as he purrs – adorable. Baxter would love a low-key home with a sofa or a sunny window to relax on and a human who loves brushing their cat.

Something special about Baxter: He is FIV positive. FIV positive kitties can live normal happy lives provided they are indoor only, receive regular vet checkups and proper introductions to any potential feline friends.

Name: Baxter

Age: 8-year-old male

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Breed: Domestic Longhair/Mix

Adoption fee: Baxter’s adoption fee has been generously sponsored by Mark M. Glickman



