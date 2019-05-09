Pets
SPCA Pet of the Week: Baxter
Meet Baxter! This handsome guy has beautiful black fur with smoky gray highlights. He absolutely loves being gently brushed and will lean into the brush as you’re using it, purring the whole time. Sometimes when he’s feeling blissed out, he forgets to pull his tongue back in and it will peek out as he purrs – adorable. Baxter would love a low-key home with a sofa or a sunny window to relax on and a human who loves brushing their cat.
Something special about Baxter: He is FIV positive. FIV positive kitties can live normal happy lives provided they are indoor only, receive regular vet checkups and proper introductions to any potential feline friends.
Name: Baxter
Age: 8-year-old male
Breed: Domestic Longhair/Mix
Adoption fee: Baxter’s adoption fee has been generously sponsored by Mark M. Glickman
