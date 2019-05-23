SPCA Pet of the Week: Gunner

Gunner, a 7-year-old male domestic shorthair cat, is available for adoption at the Sacramento County SPCA. Karen Goff

Meet Gunner: This handsome, outgoing guy is a volunteer favorite. He is a friendly guy who will come right up to his kitty condo door to talk to you if you walk by. He likes chin scratches, gentle brushing and exploring our cat social rooms. He has lived with dogs and other cats in the past so he might do well with another furry friend, given a proper introduction. He has a great purr and would love a warm lap to curl up in.

Name: Gunner

Age/sex: 7-year-old male

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Adoption fee: Free; generously sponsored by Mark M. Glickman

Information: sspca.org