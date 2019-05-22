Bradshaw shelter waives adoption fees through weekend due to ‘extreme overcrowding’

Take a look inside kitten yoga with the Bradshaw Animal Shelter The Sept. 15 event took place to promote the shelter's annual Whiskers & Wine Fundraiser. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Sept. 15 event took place to promote the shelter's annual Whiskers & Wine Fundraiser.

Bradshaw Animal Shelter is waiving adoption fees this Thursday through Sunday due to “extreme overcrowding,” the county announced this week.

Fees will be waived for both altered and pre-altered adult dogs and adult cats, Sacramento County said in a news release. Adoption fees are normally $25.

“We are so full dogs are being doubled up in kennels and we are overflowing with cats,” the news release said.

The Bradshaw shelter has more than 200 dogs being housed in 132 kennels, as well as 168 cats, according to the news release. Large dogs have been doubled up in kennels, while small dogs are living in groups of five or six within recently converted cat habitats, the county says.

“Our adult cats are often overlooked during kitten season and the adult cat population continues to grow,” The situation is critical – we need adopters!”

In some previous cases in which the shelter has waived adoption fees, it has done so for only altered (spayed or neutered) dogs and cats.

The shelter is closed Monday for Memorial Day.