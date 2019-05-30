Pets
SPCA Pet of the Week: Marshmallow
Marshmallow is about as cute and wiggly as they come. Like his namesake, he is a squishy mass of sweetness. Something unique about Marshmallow is that he different colored eyes. He has quickly become a volunteer favorite, who describe him as “a real gentleman” and “great on a leash, even better on snuggles!” He knows “sit,” rides well in the car, and might even do well with another dog. He would be best in a home without cats, as he thinks they are fun to chase.
Name: Marshmallow
Age/sex: 4-year-old neutered male
Breed: American Staffordshire/Mix
Adoption fee: $110
Information: sspca.org
