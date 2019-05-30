SPCA Pet of the Week: Marshmallow

Marshmallow, a 4-year-old American Staffordshire/Mix, is available for adoption at the Sacramento County SPCA. Karen Goff

Marshmallow is about as cute and wiggly as they come. Like his namesake, he is a squishy mass of sweetness. Something unique about Marshmallow is that he different colored eyes. He has quickly become a volunteer favorite, who describe him as “a real gentleman” and “great on a leash, even better on snuggles!” He knows “sit,” rides well in the car, and might even do well with another dog. He would be best in a home without cats, as he thinks they are fun to chase.





Name: Marshmallow

Age/sex: 4-year-old neutered male

Breed: American Staffordshire/Mix

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Adoption fee: $110

Information: sspca.org