Pets
SPCA Pet of the Week: Dupert
Dupert is a calm pup who loves to hang out with his people. He bonds very heavily to his human and can always be found at their side. Dupert is a very smart fella who loves to work for treats and knows “sit” already. He walks very nicely on his leash and is always up for a walk. We’ve also had him on our shelter agility course, which he loved.
Name: Dupert
Age: 11-year-old neutered male
Breed: Rat terrier mix
Adoption fee: My adoption fee has been generously sponsored by Sacramento Doo Doo Squad
Information: sspca.org
Comments