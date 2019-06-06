Pets

SPCA Pet of the Week: Dupert

Dupert, an 11-year-old neutered rat terrier mix, is available for free adoption at the Sacramento County SPCA thanks to a sponsorship by Sacramento Doo Doo Squad. Karen Goff

Dupert is a calm pup who loves to hang out with his people. He bonds very heavily to his human and can always be found at their side. Dupert is a very smart fella who loves to work for treats and knows “sit” already. He walks very nicely on his leash and is always up for a walk. We’ve also had him on our shelter agility course, which he loved.

Name: Dupert

Age: 11-year-old neutered male

Breed: Rat terrier mix

Adoption fee: My adoption fee has been generously sponsored by Sacramento Doo Doo Squad

Information: sspca.org

