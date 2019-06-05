Cute alert! Hamsters abandoned in hot parking lot now need a loving home, shelter says

54 hamsters were abandoned outside a PetSmart. They are now up for adoption at the Bradshaw Animal Shelter. Bradshaw Animal Shelter

More than 50 hamsters that were abandoned outside a Sacramento area pet store are now available for adoption at the Bradshaw Animal Shelter, the shelter wrote in a Facebook post Wednesday.

The hamsters, 54 in total, include pregnant females and two litters, according to shelter officials. They are in need of homes and adoption fees are two hamsters for $5.

If you are interested in adopting these animals, visit the shelter at 3839 Bradshaw Road in the Rosemont section of Sacramento. Information is also available on their Facebook page.