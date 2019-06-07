As temperatures rise, keep your pups (and kids) safe

Hot weather puts kids, pets in peril Meridian Fire Department demonstrates hot cars can get warm enough in a summer day to bake cookies. Never leave a child or pet alone in a vehicle, as the temperature inside can easily rise beyond 100 degrees. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Meridian Fire Department demonstrates hot cars can get warm enough in a summer day to bake cookies. Never leave a child or pet alone in a vehicle, as the temperature inside can easily rise beyond 100 degrees.

PETA is urging owners to not leave their pets in their vehicles as temperatures continue to rise this summer.

There have been at least 64 hot weather-related animal deaths reported this year, and a dog was just rescued from a car in Elk Grove on Thursday, the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals said in a news release.

Cracking the windows has essentially no effect on lowering the temperature inside a car, according to the release. A trapped dog can be overcome by heatstroke in just a few minutes, as temperatures inside a car parked in direct sunlight can reach 130 to 170 degrees even when the temperatures outside are only 75 to 95 degrees, PETA said.

In California, it is illegal to leave an animal unattended in a car in ways that could endanger its health or well-being. Anyone who thinks an animal’s safety is in immediate danger can take steps to rescue the animal if they contact law enforcement beforehand and remain on scene.

And it’s not just pets that you should keep in mind — nine children have already died in hot cars this year, according to the National Safety Council website. In 2018, a record 52 children died in hot cars, the website says.

If you see a pet left alone in a hot car, call local human authorities or the police. You can call the Sacramento Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals at 916-383-7387.