SPCA Pet of the Week: Cotton

Karen Goff

Have you ever wanted an 18-pound cotton ball? Well, Cotton might be your gal! Cotton is a gentle giant, weighing in at 18 pounds. She loves to play and roll around but is quite mellow. She also loves gentle brushing and face rubs. Do you have a sunny window or a comfy couch that’s missing something? Come meet Cotton today.





Name: Cotton

Age/sex: 4-year-old spayed female

Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix

Adoption fee: Cotton’s adoption fee has been generously sponsored by Mark M. Glickman.

Information: sspca.org