SPCA Pet of the Week: Sassy

Karen Goff

This sweet little lady is the perfect example of why a senior dog is amazing: She is already kennel trained and walks so nicely on a leash. She has plenty of bounce in her step and will trot along with a happy wag of her tail on walks. She enjoys treats and will “sit” nicely for one. She would make a great companion for neighborhood walks or afternoon naps, and is the perfect size at just 34 pounds. Come meet this sweet lady today.

Name: Sassy

Age/sex: 12-year-old spayed female

Breed: Terrier mix

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Adoption fee: $110 or free for humans over 65 yrs of age as part of the Seniors for Seniors program

Information: sspca.org