SPCA Pet of the Week: Sassy
This sweet little lady is the perfect example of why a senior dog is amazing: She is already kennel trained and walks so nicely on a leash. She has plenty of bounce in her step and will trot along with a happy wag of her tail on walks. She enjoys treats and will “sit” nicely for one. She would make a great companion for neighborhood walks or afternoon naps, and is the perfect size at just 34 pounds. Come meet this sweet lady today.
Name: Sassy
Age/sex: 12-year-old spayed female
Breed: Terrier mix
Adoption fee: $110 or free for humans over 65 yrs of age as part of the Seniors for Seniors program
Information: sspca.org
