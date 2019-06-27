Pets
SPCA Pet of the Week: Cheesy Potato
It’s hard not to love a guy with a name like Cheesy Potato. This handsome 2-year-old is a little uncertain about all the sights and sounds of the shelter. But once he gets warmed up, you’ll hear a wonderful purr. He loves gentle head pets and especially loves nose rubs. The spot on the bridge of his nose is really magic and he’ll lean in for more. Cheesy Potato also spent time in a foster home and got along with cat-friendly dogs. Come meet Cheesy Potato today!
Name: Cheesy Potato
Age/sex: 2-year-old neutered male
Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix
Adoption fee: Free; sponsored by Mark M. Glickman
Information: sspca.org
Comments