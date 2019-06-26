Pets

Overcrowded Front Street Animal Shelter drops adoption fees through mid-July

These are the cute pets up for free adoption as animal shelter hits crisis level

Front Street Animal Shelter in Sacramento is offering free adoptions through July 14, the city shelter said Tuesday. The shelter is "beyond maximum capacity," and fireworks are expected to bring more pets in.
Front Street Animal Shelter in Sacramento is offering free adoptions through July 14, the city shelter said Tuesday. The shelter is “beyond maximum capacity,” and fireworks are expected to bring more pets in. By

Front Street Animal Shelter in Sacramento is offering free adoptions now through the middle of July, the city shelter announced Tuesday on Facebook.

Adoption fees will be waived Wednesday through July 14 at the animal shelter, pending an approved application.

The shelter is “beyond maximum capacity,” and “waves of animals” are expected to flood Front Street as they’re scared away by July 4 fireworks, the shelter said in a Facebook post including a video showcasing its many dogs and cats.

Front Street has also waived fees for owners to retrieve their lost pets from the shelter between June 19 and July 14, according to the city’s website. This waiver does not apply for pets that are under investigation, under quarantine or are sick or injured.

Profile Image of Michael McGough
Michael McGough

Michael McGough anchors The Sacramento Bee’s breaking news reporting team, covering public safety and other local stories. A Sacramento native and lifelong capital resident, he interned at The Bee while attending Sacramento State, where he earned a degree in journalism.

