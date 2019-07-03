SPCA Pet of the Week: Goofy

Volunteers describe gorgeous Goofy as great on a leash, gentle, and energetic. Some of his favorite activities are chasing tennis balls and catching treats in the air. He also knows sit and would be pretty easy to teach more commands. One of the cutest things that he will do is lay down when he meets another dog. If you have a dog at home, bring them down for Goofy to meet. He has that independent Husky personality. Huskies are gorgeous but we recommend that you do some breed research if you are not familiar with them. They are incredibly smart and need structure or they can get bored. He would benefit from a home that can meet his energy needs. Come meet gorgeous Goofy today.





Name: Goofy

Age: 2-year-old male

Breed: Siberian Husky

Adoption fee: $110

Information: sspca.org