Pets
SPCA Pet of the Week: Bella
Meet Bella: This sweet lady is a volunteer favorite. She is friendly, talkative and will usually come right up to say hello if you walk past her condo. Check out those striking green eyes. She is the perfect balance of energy; she enjoys some playtime but also loves to sit on your lap and chill out. She has a great purr and will make a wonderful companion.
Name: Bella
Age/sex: 8-year-old spayed female
Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix
Adoption fee: None; fee sponsored by Mark M. Glickman
Information: sspca.org
Comments