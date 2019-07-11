SPCA Pet of the Week: Bella

Karen Goff

Meet Bella: This sweet lady is a volunteer favorite. She is friendly, talkative and will usually come right up to say hello if you walk past her condo. Check out those striking green eyes. She is the perfect balance of energy; she enjoys some playtime but also loves to sit on your lap and chill out. She has a great purr and will make a wonderful companion.





Name: Bella

Age/sex: 8-year-old spayed female

Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix

Adoption fee: None; fee sponsored by Mark M. Glickman

Information: sspca.org