SPCA Pet of the Week: Aria

Aria, a female 6-year-old Australian Cattle Dog/American Staffordshire mix, is available for adoption at the Sacramento County SPCA. Karen Goff

Aria is a smart girl who walks nicely on a leash. She already knows several cues such as “sit,” “down,” and “shake,” and could learn more with positive reinforcement training. She is treat-motivated and also loves squeaky toys. Aria likes attention but also has an independent side and likes to smell, explore and do her own thing. This active girl would love to go on hikes with you.

Age/sex: 6-year-old spayed female

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog/American Staffordshire

Adoption fee: $110

Information: sscpa.org