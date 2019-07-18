Pets
SPCA Pet of the Week: Aria
Aria is a smart girl who walks nicely on a leash. She already knows several cues such as “sit,” “down,” and “shake,” and could learn more with positive reinforcement training. She is treat-motivated and also loves squeaky toys. Aria likes attention but also has an independent side and likes to smell, explore and do her own thing. This active girl would love to go on hikes with you.
Age/sex: 6-year-old spayed female
Breed: Australian Cattle Dog/American Staffordshire
Adoption fee: $110
Information: sscpa.org
Comments