SPCA Pet of the Week: Marley

Karen Goff

Marley is a handsome, husky cat with beautiful markings. He takes a little time to warm up but, once he does, his affectionate side really shines. Within a few minutes of gentle petting, you’ll hear him start to purr. He has a truly wonderful purr: deep and rumbly like an old motorcycle – maybe he should have been named Harley! Marley is currently on medication to help him be more comfortable during his stay at the shelter. He would do wonderful in a calm home with somebody to give him lots of love.

Name: Marley

Age/sex: 4-year-, 4-month-old neutered male

Breed: Domestic shorthair/mix

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Adoption fee: Free; sponsored by Mark M. Glickman